Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE ESTE opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

