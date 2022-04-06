Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $148,005,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 666.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

