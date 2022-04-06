Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.52. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 7,761 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
