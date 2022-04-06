Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

