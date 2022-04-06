Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 18th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

