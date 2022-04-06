Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

