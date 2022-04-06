Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and traded as low as $15.51. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 421,596 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

