eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 255,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

