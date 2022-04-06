Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$126.99 and last traded at C$126.99. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.77. The stock has a market cap of C$713.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.47.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

