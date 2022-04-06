Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

NYSE:EC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth about $9,986,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

