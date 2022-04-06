EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $460,401.27 and $212.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,192.68 or 0.99800222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00064195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.