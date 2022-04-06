Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1,786.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

