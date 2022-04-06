Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 78.30 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.34. The stock has a market cap of £165.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Imogen Moss purchased 13,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($13,082.96). Also, insider William Hill purchased 13,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($13,143.02).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

