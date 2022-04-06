Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $364.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $298.65 and last traded at $298.59. 3,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,078,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.49.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.74. The company has a market capitalization of $282.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

