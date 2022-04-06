EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.43.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

