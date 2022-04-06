Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EIG. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

EIG opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,452,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Employers by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Employers by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

