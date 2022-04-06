Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,927. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENTA stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.42. 7,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
