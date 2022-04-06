Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,927. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.42. 7,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

