Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda Sells 50,559 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.