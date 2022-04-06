Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enfusion.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENFN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,939. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
