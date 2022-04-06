Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.30.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.