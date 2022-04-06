Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 2,360 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ETR opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $122.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

