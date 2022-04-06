Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 2,360 Shares

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE ETR opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $122.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
