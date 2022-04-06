Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.68 and last traded at $78.51. Approximately 34,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 393,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.
ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.
The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 327.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,075,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.
About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
