Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.68 and last traded at $78.51. Approximately 34,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 393,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 327.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,075,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

