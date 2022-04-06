EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $474.10.

Shares of EPAM opened at $282.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

