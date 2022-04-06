Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPWN stock opened at GBX 89.17 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.80.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

