EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1,087.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

