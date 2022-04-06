Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $36.99

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $37.76. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 126,624 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

