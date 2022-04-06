Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.