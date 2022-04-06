Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.75

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$65.75 and last traded at C$66.50, with a volume of 90945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$69.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.62.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

