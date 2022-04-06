Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CADL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CADL stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

