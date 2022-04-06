Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Savara by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Savara by 13.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

