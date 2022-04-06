Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

WTRG opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

