Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.42

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research analysts have commented on FLRAF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

