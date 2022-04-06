Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $13.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.27.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $348.96 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $273.67 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.85 and a 200-day moving average of $336.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.