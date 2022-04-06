Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $308,029.80 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.89. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.