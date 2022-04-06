EUNO Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $4,088.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00328271 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,501,834,133 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

