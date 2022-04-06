Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 6,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

