Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

NYSE RE opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.