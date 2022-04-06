Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

CAHPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Evolution Mining stock remained flat at $$3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

