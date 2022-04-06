Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evolve Transition Infrastructure to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million -$154.54 million -0.21 Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors $8.32 billion $499.56 million 3.29

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -300.18% N/A -50.29% Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

Volatility and Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors 2208 10892 15634 596 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolve Transition Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolve Transition Infrastructure rivals beat Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.