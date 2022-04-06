Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 389,405 shares of company stock valued at $709,442. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

