Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $43,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. 266,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,822,712. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

