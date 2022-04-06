Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.31. 645,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,822,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

