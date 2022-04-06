eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,112,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,857. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

