Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $14,836,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 66,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.