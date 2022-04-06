Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.71. 8,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.26. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.14 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

