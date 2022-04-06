F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 11,290 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

