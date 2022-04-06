F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 11,290 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.
Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
