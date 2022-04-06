Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

FN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fabrinet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

