Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $61,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $439.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.