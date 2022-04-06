Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Sells $971,250.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $359,275.34.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $190,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.