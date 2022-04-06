Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.19. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 2,795 shares.

FATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $139,738,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.